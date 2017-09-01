Crystal Head – Pride Bottle Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka is bringing creative spirits to life with this limited-edition bottle in celebration of diversity and equality. Color plays a vital role in the world we live in, often used as a powerful communication tool and a form of expression. Color evokes feeling and has a direct link to creative thinking. The beautiful rainbow Pride Bottle contains the original Crystal Head Vodka blend crafted from locally sourced Canadian corn. The vodka is distilled four times and filtered through Herkimer diamonds and blended with pristine Newfoundland water.