Skyy Vodka – California Vodka
1
SKYY Vodka is quadruple distilled and triple filtered here in America. An elaborate filtration process using California limestone gives it their signature smoothness. This dry, medium-bodied vodka is creamy to the taste, with notes of anise and coriander. Enjoy it on ice or in your favorite cocktail
