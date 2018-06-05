Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Deep Eddy Texas Straight Vodka – Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
GOLD MEDAL 2013 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMP. Deep Eddy Vodka is made from corn and pure spring water then distilled ten times and filtered over charcoal four times which gives it a smooth clean taste.
More By Deep Eddy
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos