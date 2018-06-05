Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Absolut Vodka 80 Proof – Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
GOLD MEDAL 2015 LA SPIRITS COMP. Clean and crisp with faint lemon pie aromas; a faint taste of baked bread adds an extra dimension to be of martini quality; six parts to one part of dry vermouth.
More By Absolut
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos