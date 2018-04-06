901 Tequila is Justin Timberlake's baby. Lots of agave still shining through on the nose, balanced by pepper and wood. The body is sweeter than you might expect, offering pineapple and lime candy notes. Heavy wood character comes on strong in the finish, along with some smoky notes, ample vegetal agave flavors, and a brooding, raked-coals denouement. Worthwhile as a sipper.