Corazon Single Estate – Reposado Tequila

Corazón de Agave Reposado Tequila is aged in American oak barrels for 6 to 8 months, resulting in a softness and depth previously found only in fine aged cognac and single malt scotch. Casa San Matias is one of the few family-owned agave estates in Jalisco, Mexico. Corazón de Agave Tequila is estate cultivated, distilled and hand bottled. The entire Corazón de Agave Tequila process comes straight from the heart of its producers.