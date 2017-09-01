Deliver ASAP to
123 Tequila – Dos Organic Reposado Tequila

Organic. The agaves used were sourced from the Tequila Valley and the piñas were cooked for close to two days in stone ovens. The reposado, or “Dos” is aged in white oak for 6 months. According to Ryan Conklin, this is "a great balance between age and youthfulness, displaying herbal and vegetal aromas of grass, mint, and piquillo peppers followed fruit and baked aromas of marzipan, orange peel, cloves and Mexican chocolate."

