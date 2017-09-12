Pura Vida
Pura Vida

Reposado | 750 ml | Starts at $46.99
Smooth taste of agave, a touch of mint and jasmine flavor that intertwines with woody, vanilla hints from the barrel.
Size750 ml
Type/varietalTequila & Mezcal

