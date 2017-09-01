Patrón XO Cafe – Coffee Liqueur
Patrón Silver Tequila and the pure, natural essence of fine coffee. Patrón XO Cafe is a dry, low-proof coffee liqueur that’s a blend of Patrón Silver and the essence of fine coffee. It’s excellent for sipping, mixed in cocktails or as a dessert ingredient.
Customer Reviews
04/04/2018Christina S.
Not bad at all.
I wasn’t sure how cafe and tequila would mix. It was actually good this far.