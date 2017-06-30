Patrón XO Dark Cocoa

Coffee Liqueur | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.33

Patrón XO Cafe Dark Cocoa marries the smooth, dry taste of Patrón XO Cafe with the decadence of rich chocolate and light tequila. Patrón XO Cafe Dark Cocoa combines high-quality Patrón Silver tequila with the extraordinary essence of fine coffee and Criollo chocolate from Mexico to create a unique and enjoyable ultra-premium coffee liqueur.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability