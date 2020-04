Villa One – Blanco Tequila

An ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas & John Varvatos. Villa One Silver is a clear liquid with silver shades that is bottled immediately on production to deliver a nose of cooked agave with fruit aromas. It features a continuous bouquet of dried fruit and nuts that meanders into a caramelized agave and has a long, smooth finish.