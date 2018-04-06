901 Tequila is Justin Timberlake's baby. 100% agave, triple-distilled for purity and clarity, and served up nicely at 40% ABV. This is definitely a blanco Tequila that retains its traditional production methods and aromas. It will be a great, unique addition to your next margarita and might make you say “Bye Bye Bye” to those lesser Mezcals and blends.