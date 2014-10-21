El Charro Blanco
El Charro Blanco

100% Pure Agave Tequila | 750 ml | Starts at $18.99
Clean and smooth made from 100% blue Agave. Cultivated in the highlands of Jalisco. 40% ABV
SkuTQ-ELCHRBL-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalTequila & Mezcal

