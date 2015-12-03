Suerte
Añejo Tequila | 750 ml | Starts at $67.99
Complex and full-bodied flavor. Moderate oak presence, with hints of berry, chocolate, and mint. 40 % ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalTequila & Mezcal