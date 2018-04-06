901 Tequila is Justin Timberlake's baby. The name is meant to invoke the time that "the evening ends and the night begins." Pretty floral notes on the nose and plenty of nougat, but balanced with chile pepper heat. Great overall mouthfeel — silky without being syrupy — and a solid balance of all the flavors you want in anejo, with vanilla running throughout the touches here and there of banana, wood oil, and cayenne pepper. Agave shows its face on the very back end of the finish.