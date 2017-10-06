Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Patrón 7 Años

Patrón 7 Años – Añejo Tequila

Our rarest tequila yet, aged seven years to perfection. Patrón Añejo 7 Años is the one of the rarest tequilas made at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The finest 100% Weber Blue Agave is harvested, baked, distilled and then aged in French oak barrels for seven years. It is presented in a hand-blown glass replica of the very first Patrón bottle.

