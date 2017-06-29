Gran Patrón Piedra
Extra Añejo Tequila | 750 ml | Starts at $360.35
Aged for over three years for a rich and balanced taste. Gran Patrón Piedra is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is crafted using the centuries-old tahona process at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s aged in a combination of French Limousin and new American oak barrels for four years and is presented in a distinctive crystal bottle and elegant box.
Get this delivered
Brand/companypatron
SkuSY-G76893-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleanejo
Type/varietalTequila & Mezcal