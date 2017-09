Gran Patrón Burdeos

Añejo Tequila | 750 ml | Starts at $ 469.99

A luxury añejo tequila finished in Bordeaux wine barrels. Gran Patrón Burdeos is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is distilled and then aged in American and French oak barrels at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then distilled again and racked in vintage Bordeaux barrels.

Sold Out

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability