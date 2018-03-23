Azunia Reserved – Añejo Tequila

Aged 18 months. Smooth, clean craft tequila with authentic flavor from the local terroir in every sip. It is the exclusive export of Agaveros Unidos and its second-generation, family-owned-and-operated Rancho Miravalle estate, which has created exceptional tequila for nearly 20 years. Made with 100% pure Weber Blue Agave grown in dedicated fields of the Jalisco lowlands, it's harvested by hand and roasted in traditional clay hornos to ensure authenticity and depth of flavor.