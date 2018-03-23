3 Tequila – Añejo Tequila

Organic. Aged for 18 months in white oak. The tequila is sourced from the Tequila Valley (aka Lowlands) and is certified organic by the USDA and the EU. According to Ryan Conklin, this tequila has "big aromas of vanilla and oak, followed by dark, bitter Baker’s chocolate and sweet ripe peaches. Overall, this is a rich and unctuous tequila with a very enjoyable evolution."