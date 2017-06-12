Dubonnet Rouge
Vermouth | 750 ml | Starts at $16.53
A unique blend of over 50 select herbs and spices with red wine. Serve cold or over ice.
Brand/companydubonnet
Regionchampagne
SkuRW-D26094-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

