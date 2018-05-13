Become a Courier
Stone Br Hwy 78 Scotch Ale – Specialty
A collaboration of Green Flash, Pizza Port Carlsbad and Stone Brewing to bring you a Scotch Ale with a very malty, sweet toffee flavor up front and a slight honey character with a dry finish.
