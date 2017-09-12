Single de Samalens 12 Year
Home/Specialty/Single de Samalens 12 Year

Single de Samalens 12 Year

Armagnac | 750 ml | Starts at $68.99
Cinnamon aromas with a hint of the spices on the palate.
Get this delivered
SkuSP-S98773-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like