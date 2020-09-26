Salignac – VS Cognac
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 7 months ago
Just like HennessyReally good. Smooth.Dawn F. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
GreatAmazingJelezce . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothDefinitely a good replacement for Hennessey if it's unavailablePrince T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great aroma smooth taste.Caramel/Vanilla scent with a hint of grapes; only semisweet hardly any alcohol burn. Great for sipping; looking forward to pairing it with a maduro cigar.Paul L. - Verified buyer