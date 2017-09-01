Baileys – Strawberries & Cream

Treat yourself to the luxurious taste of berries and cream with the limited edition Baileys Strawberries & Cream Liqueur. By blending fresh, juicy strawberries with pure Irish dairy cream and the unique Baileys spirit, Strawberries & Cream is perfect for a sweet dessert or in a mixed drink after dinner. Try serving over crushed ice or blended with coconut water for a light but indulgent springtime cocktail. Please drink responsibly.