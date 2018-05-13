Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Shipyard Double Old Thumper – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Double Old Thumber delivers a spicy hop aroma and brilliant deep copper hue. This beer has a complex malty finish with dry Simcoe hop bite. Pairs well with short ribs and hearty stews. 11.2% ABV
More By Shipyard Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos