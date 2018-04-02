Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saison Dupont Farmhouse Ale – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
94 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A pleasing pale straw-color with a dense, creamy head. The nose is estery with citrus and spice notes. Full bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate.
More By Brasserie Dupont
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos