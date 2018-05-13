Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Rogue Morimoto Soba Ale – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. The Morimoto Soba Wheat is a lighter and easier to drink than you normal wheat beers. Straight forward wheat and caramel flavors dominate the clean ale.
More By Rogue Ales
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos