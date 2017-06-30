Pimm's
Home/Specialty/Pimm's

Pimm's

English Liqueur | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
Product of England. A gin-based fruit drink served with lemonade, champagne or ginger ale. 25% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companypimms
SkuSP-PIMMS-750
Size750 ml
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like