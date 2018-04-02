Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Mikkeller Invasion Farmhouse – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Invasion Farmhouse is a highly rated (92 pts Rate Beer), hoppy and funky farmhouse IPA brewed with Brettanomyces. The flavor is complex with earthy, woody undertones and highlights of citrus and pine.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos