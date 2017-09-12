Merlet VS
Home/Specialty/Merlet VS

Merlet VS

Cognac Brandy | 750 ml | Starts at $40.99
A blend of 2 to 3 yeah old eaux-de-vie mixed with some petite champagne to add complexity.
Get this delivered
SkuSP-M48149-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like