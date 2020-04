Marie Duffau – Bas Armagnac Napoleon

Top 50 Spirits of 2006, 2007 Wine Enthusiast! Copper orange in color, hints of walnuts, chestnuts, and baked pear on the nose. The palate entry is creamy textured and semisweet.