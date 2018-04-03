Become a Courier
La Tradicion Liqueur De Horcha – Cream Liqueur
La Tradicion Liqueur De Horchata preserves the delicate and sweet mix of Rice and Cinnamon with a dash of rum to create a refreshing drink. Serve with dinner or after meals. A little touch of Mexico!
