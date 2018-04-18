Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker Schnapps – Schnapps Liqueur
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Remember your favorite sweet and sour candy from your youth that made you pucker? Now you can get that same flavor in a bottle. Try it for some fun drinks!
More By Dekuyper
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos