Amaro Sfumanto – Rabarbaro

Digestif from Italy. Hard to pronounce, we know. Sfumanto wine-based recipe is a unique departure from other Amari on the market that rely on neutral alcohol infused with gentian or quinine for the main bittering components. Instead, the Cappelletti family of Trentino-Alto uses a special variety of rhubarb root that's combined with alpine herbs and berries. this is purple-tinged with requisite bitterness complemented by smoke, wood, earth notes, fruit, and the right amount of sweetness. Mix with citrus sodas, high-quality tonic water, and whiskey. 20% Alcohol!