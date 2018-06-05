Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Patrón XO Cafe – Coffee Liqueur
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Patrón Silver Tequila and the pure, natural essence of fine coffee. Patrón XO Cafe is a dry, low-proof coffee liqueur that’s a blend of Patrón Silver and the essence of fine coffee. It’s excellent for sipping, mixed in cocktails or as a dessert ingredient.
More By Patrón
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos