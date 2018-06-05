Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur – Coffee Liqueur
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Very deep blackish-mahogany hue; intense coconut, coffee, and chocolate aromas; a viscous, spirity attack leads to a full-bodied palate with marked sweetness.
More By Kahlua
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos