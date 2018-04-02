Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Hair Of The Dog "Fred" – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Deep golden color; brewed with aromatic and rye malts; 10 different hop varieties; 10 to 11 percent alcohol; flavors burst with fruits and candy and the finish is complete with a touch of chocolate!
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos