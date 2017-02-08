Godiva
Godiva

Caramel Liqueur | 750 ml
This liqueur is a delicious blend of milk chocolate and creamy caramel. Enjoy on the rocks or in a Godiva Carameltini.
Brand/companygodiva
SkuSP-G83913-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylechocolate
Type/varietalSpecialty

