Chokaisan Junmai Daiginjo "Mt. Chokai"

Junmai Daiginjo Sake | 720 ml | Starts at $ 45.54

Founded in 1874. Akita, Japan. A unique yeast derived from flower pollen creates a beautiful floral bouquet followed by asian pear, anise and herbs. Serve chilled. Semi-sweet.

