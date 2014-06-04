Chambord
Raspberry Liqueur | 375 ml | Starts at $22.99
Product of France. A sweet, raspberry liqueur made from honey, black raspberries, fruits and herbs. 16.5% ABV
Brand/companychambord
Rating94
SkuSP-CHAMB-375
Size375 ml
Stylefruit
Type/varietalSpecialty

