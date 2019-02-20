The first of its kind, this innovative cognac is aged in authentic new American Tennessee Oak barrels for a minimum of six months. While remaining true to the ancestral methods of the blending of the liquid, this unique eau de vie incorporates both a traditional and new approach to cognac. It has distinct character from the American oak, with delicate tropical flavors of coconut and pineapple, which blends beautifully with the French oak flavors of vanilla, cocoa and nuts. 40% ABV.