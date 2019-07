Hennessy Paradis – Cognac Brandy

750 ml From $ 857.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Possessed of rich successive aromas that only a great Cognac can obtain, Paradis reveals its delicate and velvety character, hinting at the silky texture that will follow. Its subtle texture allows it to gracefully blossom with a deep and fragrant persistence.