Rémy Martin – XO Cognac

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.