Nardini Grappa Bianca – Grappa Brandy

375 ml From $ 31.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Nardini Grappa is produced using the pomace of Pinot, Tocai, and Cabernet grapes harvested in the hills and foothills area of the Veneto and Friuli regions of Italy. Very dry and intense flavors.