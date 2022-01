Marie Duffau Bas Armagnac 1973 – Armagnac Brandy

750 ml From $ 54.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

95 PTS ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLANGE 2010. Ages a minimum of twelve years, this Armagnac is flooded with rich flavors of raisins, toffee, plum, and old oak ending with a long round finish.