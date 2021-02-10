Deliver ASAP to
Hennessy

Hennessy – VS Cognac

Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

32 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Best drink ever

    It’s great
    Monica T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    Good for when I’m gambling!

    You make friends with Hennessy!
    Michael M. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Love it

    A Cognac that can be enjoyed with
    LaShon . - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Heem

    Big Drunk
    Delton . - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago

    Best liquor ever

    Guaranteed good time when you consume Hennessy
    Sabrina G. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Love it

    It’s enough to go around for everybody
    Omari P. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    The best

    Brown water
    dayrome W. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Smooth asf

    Good with some oj
    Deric W. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    The best dark Drink

    Because who don’t like henny ?
    Dayrome W. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth

    It was amazing
    Samantha R. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Awesome

    I like the way I don’t have to leave my house
    Michael G. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    I did not received my order

    I did not receive my order
    Shavar . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Nice and smooth

    It’s always something nice to sip on at a get together
    Alexis G. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth, good head change

    Great drink for a night
    Henry L. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Hennything is possible

    Fine congac
    Terrance M. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Best

    Great
    Tomas A. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Great

    Because it’s good
    Mrgetback A. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great for a BOSS

    It’s good in the hood
    Henry L. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great.

    Yes
    Ivana A. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Just good

    I like cognac
    Courtney E. - Verified buyer