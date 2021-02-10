Hennessy – VS Cognac
Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
32 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Best drink everIt’s greatMonica T. - Verified buyer
- 3 months ago
Good for when I’m gambling!You make friends with Hennessy!Michael M. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Love itA Cognac that can be enjoyed withLaShon . - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
HeemBig DrunkDelton . - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Best liquor everGuaranteed good time when you consume HennessySabrina G. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Love itIt’s enough to go around for everybodyOmari P. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
The bestBrown waterdayrome W. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Smooth asfGood with some ojDeric W. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
The best dark DrinkBecause who don’t like henny ?Dayrome W. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
SmoothIt was amazingSamantha R. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
AwesomeI like the way I don’t have to leave my houseMichael G. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
I did not received my orderI did not receive my orderShavar . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Nice and smoothIt’s always something nice to sip on at a get togetherAlexis G. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Smooth, good head changeGreat drink for a nightHenry L. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Hennything is possibleFine congacTerrance M. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
BestGreatTomas A. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GreatBecause it’s goodMrgetback A. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Great for a BOSSIt’s good in the hoodHenry L. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Great.YesIvana A. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Just goodI like cognacCourtney E. - Verified buyer