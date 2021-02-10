Hennessy – VS Cognac

50 ml From $ 11.19

375 ml From $ 21.49

750 ml From $ 38.99

1 L From $ 41.54

1.75 L From $ 78.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Reserved for Very Special occasions, Hennessy V.S. has an intense fruity character with full-bodied flavors and notes of oak, almonds, and fresh grapes. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a mixer. Why be basic when you can be VS?