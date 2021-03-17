Hennessy – VS Cognac
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Hennessy VS is a blend of over 40 different eaux de vies from the four premier growing regions of Cognac. Beautifull golden color with a fruity sweetness and a hint of vanilla on the finish.
More By Hennessy
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
10 Reviews
- 2 weeks ago
Awesome sauceBest in the world my personal favoriteGiovanni M. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
GreatGreat appRobin . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
HeemDrankDelton . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
Fast and courteous delivery serviceNot much is needed. My 1st time becoming and to using Saucey delivery service, I like it. Their delivery staff are courteous, fast and thorough,Traci . - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Great CognacGreat for sipping.Lauren E. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
GreatDefinitely does the jobMariana D. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
LoveNo more driving to the liquor storePatterson L. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great, my husband enjoyed it for his at home birthday.Delivery was fast and service was excellent! Order as expected!Christine R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SensationalHennything is possible.Joshua R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Thanks.It was cool.Donald M. - Verified buyer