Pierre Ferrand – Sélection des Anges Cognac

99 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Ferrand Selection des Agnes is a 30 Yr Old Grande Cru Cognac that has a lingering finish and rich mellow flavors. Awarded the Best Cognac at the 1998 SF Wine Competition.