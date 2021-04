E and J – XO Brandy

GOLD MEDAL 98 PTS LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Intensly aromatic, this brandy is aged in oak barrels for over 7 years. It displays beautiful scents of orange blossom, anise and tropical spice.